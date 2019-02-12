EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s déjà vu for a group of students at Easthampton High School as they prepare to represent the state of Massachusetts in a national competition in Washington D.C.
The only concern now -- is raising the money to get there.
For the second year in a row, eighteen Easthampton High School students are getting ready to compete against schools from across the country in the 'We The People' competition; testing their knowledge of history and government.
“It's been quite a ride to be honest with you. Coming into this class our hopes are high, we put in the work and its really nice to see it pay off and come through," said Kunden Schumego.
Their teacher, Kelley Brown told Western Mass News students focus on topics like the modern and historic application of the Bill of Rights, to the issues we are facing today like immigration and marijuana laws.
“They have to develop a right understanding of the material. As they do that, what I find is the students get into and almost addicted to it. They fill in every moment of their day," said Brown.
Students involved said any down time they have is spent studying for the big competition in April.
“Anytime we are traveling we are talking about We The People. I personally get audio books of the federalist papers and I listen to them when I'm commuting. I just really put everything I can into doing We The People," said Hanna Wayczinski.
This year the team is made up of a new group students from last year with a new goal in mind.
Last year, students placed 22nd in D.C. and this year, they are hoping to make it to the top 10.
It's not only their knowledge that will take them to D.C., they need money to get there as well. So far, students have raised over $3,900 with a goal of $30,000.
“People can send donations directly to the school. They can attend our event on March 1 and we are also working on an Easthampton Eats Week," Brown continued.
If they get to D.C. and make the top ten, they will be the first school from Massachusetts to ever do so.
If you would like to make a donation towards their trip, please visit the link here.
You can also visit their Facebook page for more information and any updates on their progress.
