NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An eighth suspect wanted for her alleged involvement in the murder of a Northampton man earlier this year was arrested in Springfield on Tuesday.
23-year-old Alondra Gil of Northampton was arrested on two warrants that were issued by Hampshire Superior Court since her indictment in November for her alleged involvement in concealing the murder of Daniel Cruz.
Cruz's body was found burned in a field in Hatfield on March 10, and seven others have been charged in connection to his death.
Gil was arraigned in Franklin Superior Court Tuesday afternoon for charges including accessory after the fact, burning personal property, witholding evidence from criminal proceeding, conspiracy, and improper disposition of a human body.
Gil was the last of the eight suspects to be placed in custody and arraigned in court. She is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on January 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.