HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) Emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation at a home in Hadley Wednesday afternoon.
Hadley Police along with the fire department, Mass DEP, were on-scene at a home on Rocky Hill Road around 6 p.m.
The scene was cleared about an hour later when it was determined the materials in question were not hazardous.
