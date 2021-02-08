WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $8.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 82 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.6 million.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $54.95, a fall of 1% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTA
