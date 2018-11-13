SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Traffic in downtown Springfield may be a little more congested during the Wednesday morning commute as thousands of local students will be at the MassMutual Center.
Nearly 5,000 students throughout western Massachusetts will be in downtown Springfield for the second annual School Day Game hosted by the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The event, which begins at 10:35 a.m. will serve as an athletic and educational experience for students.
Before the event, the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Spirit of Springfield, along with the Mayor and other elected officials will make an announcement regarding the upcoming Bright Nights season at Forest Park.
For more information on the School Day Game event, visit the link here.
Western Mass News will have more on the announcement both on-air and online.
To keep an eye on your local traffic conditions before heading out the door, CLICK HERE, or download the free Western Mass News app.
