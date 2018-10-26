HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're shopping for a new car, listen up.
Experts say more flood-damaged cars have popped up across the country following Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael.
"When the water gets in there it can ruin the electrical system and ruin the safety features in the car and really it's unsafe," said
Research from Carfax finds nearly 500,000 flood damaged cars are hitting the road or are up for sale.
The increase comes after Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael.
Local car dealer Gary Rome told Western Mass News there are some signs to look for.
"You can tell if it’s been under water, or submerged in water if there is water in the headlights, or the taillights. You can also tell if there’s a musty smell in the car. If there’s water lines in the interior, you can see that," said Gary Rome.
"There’s also drain plugs in the car, and you’ll see that they’ll be water residue around the drain plugs that are in the very bottom part of the undercarriage of the car," Rome explained.
Rome added that it's important to do your homework and buy a vehicle from someone they trust.
"Some people may try to repair these cars and sell them as if nothing had ever happened. When it’s involved in a flood, if there’s been an insurance claim, it usually takes amount three months for car fax or auto check to identify that it is a flood vehicle and it’s been effected by an insurance claim," Rome noted.
"So really when it comes to the flood vehicles, it’s really buyer beware. They need to make sure they’re buying the vehicle from a reputable dealer," Rome continued.
