SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hurricane Maria evacuee is celebrating his first christmas in a home, more than a year after he and his family had to leave the island that was ravaged by the category 5 storm.
After Hurricane Maria, several people made their way to western Massachusetts and were placed in hotels while they received fema assistance.
One of those evacuees was Jose Rivera, and just in time for Christmas, he and his family now have a place to call home.
For ten months, Rivera and his family were living in a hotel room with five adults and a three-month-old baby.
Space was so limited, they had to use a blow up mattress, but that's all changed now.
"It was tight, but now we got our own space, our own privacy. We can relax you know, now we can have a Christmas tree," said Rivera.
Earlier this month the family moved into their new apartment in Springfield's north end.
"My wife, she's so happy that we have a home, that we can call this home," Rivera continued.
Rivera and his family received assistance finding their home through a state program.
"This is a dream come true because we was so worried about it, we was one of the last people at the hotel," Rivera added.
He told Western Mass News that he and his family have been motional since they moved earlier this month, and what makes it all the more meaningful is that it all happened just in time for the holidays.
"We're going to celebrate Christmas. We got a lot of things to be grateful for," Rivera noted.
Rivera said he wants to thank everyone who helped him and his family because without their support, this move wouldn't have been possible.
