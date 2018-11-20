SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a week since the deadly accident on Page Boulevard and the 7-year-old victim in that crash will live on through a selfless donation.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively with her father on the tough choices that had to be made.

"I was thinking of making a shrine for her so that I can just see her everyday still."

Jose Rodriguez has spent the week adjusting to life without his daughter Evangelize.

"She was a very loving person…she's my everything,” Jose says.

It was a week that started with making the decision to save other’s lives…in the wake of losing Evangelize.

"There's no point (in) burying organs, knowing that we could save other people's lives," Jose tells us, "She's like a real life superhero."

Evangelize was a student at Mary Pottenger Elementary. Jose tells Western Mass News the school has been a comforting presence since the accident last Tuesday.

"I'm very grateful for the school community they did help out they actually just stopped by today and they dropped off canned goods. They called every day to see how everything was going. They really showed that they cared," Jose explained to Western Mass News.

As he continues to heal, so does the other child injured in the crash.

How is Evangelize’s cousin doing?

“She's doing great. She's actually... she makes a little jokes here and there she serious at times I think she was remembering the accident and everything and remembering what happened.”

And their grandfather explains how the whole family wants to see change on Page Boulevard.

"It's a dangerous corner so they're going to try to add a light. A lot of people get scared when they're driving around there," Eduardo Rodriguez says.

Hoping no parent has to face the same circumstances as Jose.

Tonight at 6:30, the East Springfield Neighborhood Council will hold a meeting to discuss putting a stoplight on Page Boulevard.

"This painting, we did at the hospital. I guess you could call it a family tree," Jose tells us.

(Is one of the handprints hers?)

"The rainbow one she was a very artistic girl she like to draw she like the color she was always love the rainbow so we decided to color her hand in rainbow colors," he adds.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in order to help with Evangelize's funeral expenses.

If you would like to make a donation, CLICK HERE.