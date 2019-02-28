SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of a missing Springfield man is now offering a seperate award with a different request.
23-year-old Achim Bailey hasn't been seen or heard from since he left Samuel's at the Basketball Hall of Fame over a month ago.
Bailey's family is already offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who brings him back home safely.
Now, close to seven weeks after Achim went missing, his family is offering a different reward to anyone who can direct them to where Achim is and what happened to him.
Achim Bailey's room is just the way he left it January 13th. The exception is a flyer from the night he went missing.
Bailey's room has become a safe haven for his mom Dorothy during a time she said is absolutely surreal for their family.
"I pick up his clothes and I hold it on close to me just to feel like he's here with me.I just miss this kid," said Dorothy Bailey.
Their living room couch, usually taken up by Achim is also empty.
"Achim is the love our life. It's like right now we would be right here probably watching the news, conversing, me telling him to make sure he goes and gets his homework done, or having a conversation about the game or something," said Bailey.
Achim's family told Western Mass News that despite their offer of a $10,000 reward, they still don't have answers.
"We just don't know where we are, and that's what's so sad and that's what me and my wife were just talking about. It's a sad thing to feel like you're seven weeks in and you have really no direction, with no leads you really don't know where we are," Bailey added.
That's why they are now offering a new, firm $1,000 reward for anyone with information on where he may be and what happened to him.
"We figured if we create a second reward saying that you know, if he's injured, sick, or anything other than being well, that there's also a second reward now leading to someone giving us information that would lead to his recovery," Bailey continued.
Achim's family says their home is empty without him, and their life remains at a stand still.
"He was so close to graduating and he has all these other ideas of what he wants to do after graduation like moving to Boston, and get his first apartment on his own and so forth. We always talking about his future and his future goals," Bailey noted.
Achim's mom and dad said they miss their conversations with him and that it's something you can't put a price tag on.
"The money doesn't matter to us, our son is what matters. That's why we're not looking on the monetary side of things. We're just looking for people to bet transparent and if it takes money for people to really be transparent, then for us it's a good thing," Bailey continued.
As another day goes by without Achim home, they're hoping you can help bring them some closure.
The family wants to remind anyone with information that they are not seeking retribution, and are not asking anyone in the public to target those coming forward.
If you'd like to remain anonymous but have information you'd like to submit directly to the family you can do so by e-mailing hbailey125@gmail.com
You can also make an anonymous tip by contacting Detective Lopez at the Springfield Police Department by phone at (413) 750-2379 or by mail to: 50 East Street, Springfield, MA 01104.
