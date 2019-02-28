CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of a man who was killed in a car accident on his birthday are speaking out.
Yolaida Salas told Western Mass News her son, Owen Goodwin was driving when he crashed into a home on the corner of Carew and Quebec Street in Chicopee early Wednesday morning.
[RELATED: Two killed after car crashes into Chicopee home]
Salas recalls the conversation she had with Goodwin hours before she found out his 23rd birthday would be his last.
"The last conversation we had was he was going to eat and stay home," said Salas.
"Then I got the phone call at two in the morning that he had had an accident on the night of his birthday. They think he lost control of the car," Salas continued.
Chicopee police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash that killed Goodwin and 29-year-old Joe Lugo. A third passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.
For now, Goodwin's family said he was the glue that held them together.
"All he wanted to do was to get a house for us to be stable and get us together," Salas added.
Goodwin's love was described by his family as a strong adhesive made of laughter and sound.
"He always talked about his son. He loves cooking he’s just like me, I’m a cook. He always wants to cook something different," said Salas.
"He loved music. He played music all the time, sometimes I used to get up and say Owen, it’s one in the morning," Salas noted.
If you would like to make a donation towards Goodwin's funeral costs, please visit the link here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.