SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A life tragically cut short in an accident on Page Boulevard Tuesday morning.
A beloved mother and daughter, Aida Hernandez, had a bright future ahead of her.
Those who knew her best say she could light up a room.
As her family prepares to say a final farewell, they are demanding change to make Page Boulevard safer.
"A mother is not supposed to bury her daughter," said Gloria Fox, Aida's mother.
At just 26 years old, Aida Hernandez was killed when a tractor trailer crashed into the side of the car she was riding in Tuesday.
Now, her memory is being well-preserved.
"She’s a loving mother. She has three beautiful children," said Fox.
Aida’s mother remembers her daughter’s bright spirit. Fox said sometimes it’s the simplest memories that we hold dearest.
"My daughter would come over to my apartment when I had it and make rice and beans for me. I’m going to miss that so much," said Fox.
The family said Aida’s best friend was behind the wheel when it all happened.
Aida was in the passenger seat with her daughter and another child in the back seat. Everyone in the car was injured.
"It’s time for change," said Fox.
Aida’s mother told Western Mass News she wants to see steps taken to make Page Boulevard safer.
"There has been numerous accidents," said Lianne Lemire.
Lemire lives in the neighborhood where the crash happened.
"When it happened, the noise, it was so loud and it was so scary," Lemire noted.
Lemire said that she has been trying to get a traffic light installed for years, but after this accident she said it was time to start a petition.
"They fly so fast through here it’s ridiculous," Lemire added.
According to Springfield police the circumstances of this crash are still under investigation.
Around the portion of Page Boulevard where the accident occurred, police said there have been eighteen accidents with injuries over the past two years.
That’s a number Lemire believes can be dramatically lowered.
"These kids aren’t going to have a mother. Something has to be done," said Lemire.
Western Mass News also reached out to the city of Springfield, and they said this is the first they are hearing about the petition, and the accident remains under investigation.
There are already more than 1,500 signatures. To visit the petition, CLICK HERE.
