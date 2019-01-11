LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning more details about a fire that destroyed a duplex on Moore Street in Ludlow Tuesday night.
Although the family was not available to meet with us in person, they described the dramatic moments after that fire started.
Debbie Boyer was at a dentist appointment when she found out her house was on fire, and her mom was inside.
“She had a stroke two years before so she only had use of one arm and when it started. She fell back, landed on the floor, and broke the one arm she can use and she couldn’t get up," said Boyer.
Thankfully, Boyer's husband was home on vacation and ran over to help her mom on her side of the house, but when he opened the front door, black smoke poured out.
“He ran around the other side and opened the door and it was smoke and engulfed in flames so he crawled across the floor. She was calling for help and found her and carried her out, and when he got on the deck he couldn’t get her down the stairs because she couldn’t walk or hold on to him. He yelled out and apparently an off-duty police officer came down and helped her down the deck and the whole kitchen went out in flames when he got out," Boyer explained.
Now, their house of 26 years is a complete loss.
“It’s totally, gone there’s nothing left. It’s totally flat, no house left at all," said Boyer.
“We’ve gone back to the house and its’ sad because we can see some pictures and stuff and we can’t even get to them and thank god my mom’s okay," Boyer added.
Boyer said that right now they don’t have anything, and her son in-law wasn’t even able to leave with a pair of shoes on.
Their extended family set up a GoFundMe page and is looking for clothing donations for the family.
The family is looking for donated items including:
- Womens 3X shirts and pants, size 24 jeans
- Women’s XL tops and pants
- Clothes for 20 year old size 3X (shirts, pants, athletic shorts)
- Size 13 shoe
- Adult men’s size XXL pants, shirts, size 17 dress shirts and 40/32 dress pants
For more information on clothing donations click here, and if you would like to make a monetary donation, please visit the link here.
