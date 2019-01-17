SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Federally subsidized school breakfast and lunch programs are safe from the government shutdown, at least for now.
The Department of Agriculture said despite the shut down, funding is now secured through April.
It's great news especially for two of the largest school districts in western Massachusetts whose families rely on free student meal programs.
All 26,000 Springfield students, and over 5,000 in Holyoke get free breakfast and lunch.
Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan told Western Mass News that includes not only breakfast and lunch, but a dinner program for some students and a bag of food on Fridays for others whose families need extra help.
Government shut down or not, Cavaan said the kitchen is and will remain open.
"Being a high poverty district we understand the role that the district plays in making sure the kids have healthy foods available to them," Cavaan added.
Tim Gray is the Food Service Administrator for both Springfield and Holyoke public schools. He said during the shutdown, he gets regular updates from the USDA.
"Right now we had confirmation from the USDA that we will receive funding through April at least," Gray noted.
That's good news, Gray said, considering the last update.
"When we got word last week that we were funded through April that was definitely a sigh of relief," Gray continued.
Gray said if the shutdown continues much past then, they may have to tighten their belts slightly.
"We would definitely would have to watch our spending if we lose funding. We can assure all our families in Springfield and Holyoke that we will not stop feeding our students," Gray noted.
Both Cavaan and Gray want parents and students to know there are financial contingencies in place in case the shutdown continues.
"We know that so many families are getting hit so hard by this government shutdown. We're fully confident that our food service will not be interrupted in any way, shape or form," Cavaan added.
The USDA provides funding for much more than just western Massachusetts students. It now serves an estimated 35 million children across the country who rely on free or reduced cost school lunches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.