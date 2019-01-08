LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The fight continues in Longmeadow to keep Superintendent Marty O'Shea on the job.
O'Shea's contract wasn't renewed by the school committee in November.
A school committee meeting expected to draw hundreds of supporters, is about to get started.
The meeting began around 6:30 p.m. at Longmeadow High School.
Back in November, the committee voted 4-3 not to renew Dr. O'Shea's contract in November, which
expires in June of this year.
Up first on the agenda are "school administrators" who would like to speak out about the vote to not renew Dr. O'Shea's contract.
They claim administrators from other area schools that support Dr. O'Shea have not been allowed to address the school committee because despite numerous requests, it hasn't been on the agenda.
In Tuesday night's meeting, it's the first item.
Kathleen Russotto is the President of the Longmeadow Education Association who has been outspoken on Dr. O'Shea's contract and supports him.
"The administrators have been asking since early fall if not last spring to meet with school committee to try to understand the big picture here. We feel that Dr. O'Shae has carried us in a very positive direction since he started here," said Russotto.
Also on the agenda, an open meeting complaint filed against the school committee about Dr. O'Shea's contract.
