Fire leaves 2 displaced, causes $20K in damage to Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A kitchen fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a third-floor Springfield apartment, and left two city residents displaced Tuesday afternoon.
According to Dennis Leger, Executive Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, crews quickly put out the fire on 123 Woodmont Street just before 3 p.m.
Fortunately, no one was hurt but the fire caused $20,000 of damage to the apartment.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.
