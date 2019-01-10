SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the temperature drops, furnaces and fireplaces are working overtime, and with that comes an increased threat of carbon monoxide poisoning.
On Wednesday night in Springfield, residents of six apartments were displaced after there were high levels of carbon monoxide detected.
The cause was later determined to be a malfunctioning furnace, which is something that can be prevented with proper inspection.
If you may have forgotten to change your batteries on your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when we went back to standard time in November, fire officials urge people to do it now.
Christopher Biscomb with the Amherst Fire Deartment said that they are responding to carbon monoxide calls due to faulty detectors every week.
With the temperature dropping, now is the time to make sure they're in good working order and in places where they'll be effective.
"Ideally on each level that's habitual on your home and they should be outside of your bedrooms to alert people in the night time," said Biscomb.
Captain Biscomb told Western Mass News that it's important to also have your home's furnace checked annually by a licensed technician.
"They make sure that the exhaust is flowing correctly out of the home, they make sure that the furnace is burning the fuel appropriately and that it's not produce too much carbon monoxide," Biscomb added.
If you like to warm up your car, Biscomb said to never do it while it's in the garage, because carbon monoxide will get in your home.
You also want to make sure your car's exhaust pipe is clear.
Since cars don't have CO detectors, Biscomb said you want to be aware of the symptoms of CO poisoning.
"Headaches, dizziness, confusion and fainting, and eventually unconsciousness and of course death is possible," Biscomb explained.
If you to experience any of those symptoms, biscomb says you should call your local fire department, 911, and they'll come out and meter your home to find out if there's any carbon monoxide.
Captain Biscomb said he can't emphasize enough the importance of having CO detectors in your home, given that carbon monoxide is odorless, tasteless, and colorless.
