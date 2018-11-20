NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly 2,000 people made the trip to Northampton to purchase recreational marijuana for the first time in Massachusetts.
The line was wrapped around New England Treatment Access for most of the day with excitement from people all over.
Justin Medeiros drove two hours from New Bedford to get a puff of Northampton's newest business.
The line of customers stretched as far as the eye could see as Northampton police directed traffic and kept the line moving smoothly.
"I was at the casino so I just stopped. Other than that, not a bad wait though, at least it's not cold," said Chris Shover of Orange.
As of Tuesday night, a NETA employee told Western Mass News pre-rolls, lumens, and flower were the top sellers.
"The standard purchase for people is going to be an eighth of flower or 3.5 grams. Whave some suggested orders that includes any of the flower plus one of our 50 mg chocolate bars." said NETA Director of Diversity Progams, Kim Napoli.
NETA is one of two pot stores now in the state. Cultivate in Leicester also saw big numbers of people who waited two years to see this day.
For some like Justin, driving an extra hour to Northampton was worth it.
"I looked it up and this one looked way better than the other one honestly. Their pictures and the way they described it," said Justin Medeiros of Fall River.
NETA customers can also purchase ahead online and beat the lines which was also a popular option on Tuesday.
