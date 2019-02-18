AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College is set to announce an initial round of layoffs this week which could begin as early as Tuesday.
This comes as the college continues to search for a possible merger.
A board of trustees meeting was held over the weekend where the college reports some progress was made.
The college also said they are working to find a strategic partner which could take some time.
After debating whether to admit a new freshman class, Hampshire College said they recently accepted a small class of 77 students for enrollment in the fall.
In a letter last week to employees, the president said that they would be informed of their layoffs with 60 days notice.
College trustees recently voted to only accept 77 students for fall 2019 admission, who were accepted through deferred admission and the early acceptance process.
In a letter to the Hampshire community, President Miriam Nelson wrote:
"The approaches we are considering include different kinds of engagement and governance structures with an outside strategic partner."
It continued to say:
"We are also perusing an approach where hampshire maintains independence by means of transformative financial support from our community."
Hampshire College said close to 90 percent of their revenue comes from student tuition.
The college said they expect another round of layoffs will take place in April.
