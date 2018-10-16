SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield neighborhood is on edge following a number of crimes over the last few weeks.
On Tuesday night, Forest Park residents got together with city officials and the police department to discuss how to make the neighborhood safer.
Over the last few weeks, there have been shootings and drug arrests in Forest Park.
People are worried, so the Forest Park Civic Association put Tuesday night's meeting together to address those concerns.
"We have 500 trick-or-treaters every year. We love our kids and we want them to be safe," said Kathy McNamara.
McNamara is a teacher for visually impaired students for the city of Springfield.
As a Forest Park resident, she worries for her students.
"Worried about the folks that are on Forest Park Avenue. People congregating and kids have to walk by them on the way to school," McNamara said.
Springfield Police said that since August there have been more than 40 arrests in the lower section of Fort Pleasent Avenue.
Many of those arrested aren't being held so they're right back out on the street.
"Intensity of the violence of the crime is increasing," said Victor Davilia, President of the Forest Park Association.
Those recent crimes have police beefing up patrols in the area, and has residents on edge.
"Sometimes I come home when it gets dark early and I have to sit in my car for five minutes look up and down the street before I go out and into the house," said Pearl Defilio.
New surveillance cameras have been installed in the area, and the Forest Park Civic Association President noted they are working with police.
"Police can do a lot, but not alone. I encourage them when they see something say something. That is paramount," Davilia noted.
Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri and Mayor Domenic Sarno were also in attendance for the meeting.
