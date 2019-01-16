AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former Amherst Regional High School volunteer basketball coach will spend time in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl from 2016 to 2017, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
According to Mary Carey, Spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Anthony Florio Jr. plead guilty Wednesday to charges including enticement of a child under 16, rape and abuse of a child under 16, and three counts of dissemination of obscene materials harmful to a minor.
Carey said Florio admitted to raping the teenager and that he shared sexual pictures of them on social media.
Florio will serve 3 to 5 years in state prison followed by 6 years of probation with conditions that he wear a GPS and stay away from minors under the age of 16.
