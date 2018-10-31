SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former mafia hit man from western Massachusetts is suspected of killing Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger.
A former federal investigator said that Freddy Geas and another inmate are suspects in Bulger's killing.
Defense Attorney Dan Kelly represented Freddy Geas on multiple criminal charges.
Kelly cannot say if Geas indeed killed Bulger, but he did say Geas was known to despise gangsters who ratted each other out.
Hours after news broke that Whitey Bulger had died in federal prison, Freddy Geas was suspected of killing the 89-year-old mobster.
"It’s extremely odd that this would happen so quick into someone's time," said Kelly.
Kelly said he considered Geas a friend after representing him in several cases in Springfield.
Geas was convicted in the 2003 killing of western Massachusetts mobster Al Bruno.
"When I first heard that Whitey Bulger was killed in Hazelton, that's the first thing I thought was Freddy was there," said Kelly.
Kelly said he communicated with Geas by email last week about the Patriots and was looking forward to hearing from him again soon.
"He was very personable. You may think differently based on the media reports and what he's in for, and what he’s done. If you were to meet him in other context, you'd have no idea of why he was there," Kelly noted.
"I have a feeling his email privileges may be curtailed at this point," Kelly continued.
Bulger was a longtime informant for the FBI and provided information on the mafia.
Kelly said Geas didn't like that.
"He knew who Whitey Bulger was, I'll put it to you that way," Kelly added.
If Geas is charged with Bulger's murder, Daniel Kelly believes he will get one of the first calls.
