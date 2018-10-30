CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A retired State police colonel who played a role in indicting James "Whitey" Bulger is speaking out following the news of Bulger's death.

Thomas Foley is currently the Director of Public Safety at Elms College.

Prior to that, Foley was a colonel for Massachusetts Stat Police and the lead investigator into the case against Bulger.

Eventually, Foley wrote a book about his expirence.

Foley worked to indict James "Whitey" Bulger for 20 years. He told Western Mass News tells, the state police investigation into Bulger was often compromised because of Bulger’s protection from the FBI.

"Over the years we stuck with it, it took us a long time. Eventually we brought Bugler under indictment. We also uncovered a lot of police and Boston officials corruption," said Foley.

Bulger was prounounced dead Tuesday at 89 years old after he was found unresponsive in his prison cell in West Virginia.

Prison union officials announced later that afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide.

The Latest: Bulger's lawyer blames prison bureau for death BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the death of Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger (all times local):

Foley said as a friend to Bulger’s victim’s families, he knows they will find peace today.

"He's going the route of what he put many of his victims through. What goes around comes around. You never want to talk ill about the dead, but in this case there is not a whole lot of good that can be said," Foley continued.

After years on the most wanted list and the last seven in jail, the notorious Boston gangster is now no longer the center of the city's crime.

"It was meant to be apparently, and it's a closed chapter in organized crime in New England," Foley noted.

Foley also mentioned he prefers when criminals can sit in prison for a long time to reflect on what they have done.

Now, Foley's interested in the results of the investigation into his death.