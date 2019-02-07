SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community meeting is currently underway in Springfield to discuss the impact of inadequate funding in local schools.
Organizers of tonight’s forum at the Forest Park Middle School cite a study by the nonpartisan foundation budget review commission that said Springfield is currently being underfunded by more than $94 million.
That’s a number that they believe is far too high.
Educators now want parents to be aware of the budegetary challenges the city is facing, while also discussing what ways the state can better help the city’s students.
"We need the community's support. As teachers, we're fighting for our kids but we need our community to fight for our kids also," said Maureen Colgan-Poser, President of the Springfield Education Association.
Organizers said that the meeting will go until about 7:30 p.m.
Western Mass News will have more information regarding tonight's meeting on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.