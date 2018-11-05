ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Franklin County woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits was arrested and charged in federal court in Springfield on Monday.
According to the Department of Justice, 49-year-old Marie Coleman of Orange continued to receive more than $69,000 in Social Security benefits from someone she previously served as the representive payee for.
The Department of Justice noted Coleman failed to notify that person stopped living with her in November 2008 and continued to receive the benefits on their behalf until January 2017.
Coleman was charged with one count of concealing events affecting the right to payment of Social Security benefits.
If convicted Coleman could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
