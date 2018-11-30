PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Pittsfield man wanted for rape charges in Louisiana was arraigned in Berkshire District Court Friday morning.
Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office said 73-year-old Jason Franklin Sr. plead not guilty to one count of fugitive from justice.
According to Lantz, Franklin Sr. was wanted for two counts of aggravated rape in Louisiana.
Lantz noted Franklin Sr. was placed into custody by local,state, and Louisiana authorities on Thursday.
A judge ordered that Franklin Sr. be held without the right to bail until he's transferred to Louisiana for trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.