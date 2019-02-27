AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the two places in Amherst where people can go to get free hot meals is asking for help.
The Center for Human Development's non-profit soup kitchen called 'Not Bread Alone' brings people in the community together for three delicious free meals each week.
"This is a program that feeds people who are low income and homeless. It provides them not just a meal but a place to come and sit down, be with friends, talk, and have a good time," said Bob Stover, Program Supervisor for the Center for Human Development.
The program has been up and running at the First Congregational Church for more than 30 years.
For some time the program has been facing some financial hardships.
"A lot of the smaller grants that used to be available to us have dried up. We used to get FEMA money, that is gone. We used to get grants in the town and other organizations but those have gone away," Stover added.
Stover told Western Mass News it's been tough to run the program without the grants as the center normally runs off $57,000 a year.
This year the center has only raised about $20,000 so they're asking the community for help.
"We are operating on money that is donated to Not Bread Alone," said Stover.
Not only do they serve hot meals but they also give away groceries once a week.
"We have groceries that we give away from Whole Foods. Food that they think volunteers pick that up bring it here, arrange it on the other end," Stover noted.
Volunteers said the program is an important part of the community.
"I think it is important that people have the ability to have a meal when they need it, if they need it," said Nancy Burke, a volunteer at Not Bread Alone.
If you would like to make a donation to Not Bread Alone, please visit the link here.
