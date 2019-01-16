AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many questions remain after Hampshire College announced they are looking for a financial partner to help fund the institution.
The college said they will make a decision on whether they will accept a freshman class by February 1, which leaves current students uncertain about their future.
Hampshire College's campus is quiet while most students are still on winter break for a few more days, but when they return many will wonder what the next step is.
"Students are having conversations with each other, they are having reactions. We are going to host student forums to address their concerns," said Gloria Lopez, Dean of Students at Hampshire College.
The school announced Tuesday that they are in financial trouble and they are looking for a partner to help fund the school.
"Some students might decide to transfer, and what we want to do is have conversations about the decisions of that, but support their decision," Lopez added.
Lopez told Western Mass News that current students should be able to get their degrees at this point, and the administration hopes that being open and honest with their students will keep their confidence in the school.
"Our community is unique, it's strong. We think the transition will only make us stronger," Lopez continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.