WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Have you ever wondered what those things that go bump in the middle of the night are?
This Halloween, Western Mass News teamed up with Agawam Paranormal on a ghost hunt in Storrowton Village at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.
Agawam Paranormal is the local group that hunts haunts.
At Storrowton Tavern, part of which dates back to the 1700's, is a place where history comes alive though what we went looking for most definately isn't.
"No place really for me says history like Storrowton does," said Rob Goff.
Goff is the founder of the group. Goff was set up at central control where he monitored the night vision camera's and detectors set throughout the building, while a team of investigators creeped around in the dark.
Before they look for signs from the unknown, the group says a prayer for protection.
The hunt was the culmination of months of research by Rob and his investigators.
After talking with employees like manager Pam Vadnais, there seems to be a common thread, especially in the second floor of the Vermont room where many have seen a ghost named Elizabeth.
"When you mention that name and you're up here, it makes it a more calming effect. Elizabeth is active," said Vadnais.
Interestingly, as a team member enters the Vermont room, she picked up on a female spirit that went by the name of Anna.
"They are calling her Elizabeth, but Elizabeth is Anna's middle name. it was Anna Elizabeth Bovat and she had been a house keeper and she passed away at the age of 100," said
So, does Anna Elizabeth still roam Storrowtown tavern?
Several orbs appeared at various locations on still photos, and in the Tavern Proper, just after 1 a.m. an orb materializes zooming from right to left.
About the same time down in the basement, team members recorded knocking sounds.
Just after 2 a.m. outside the Vermont room, Elizabeth's favorite haunt, a motion detector went off.
Agawam Paranormal's newest camera was able to detect spirit forms not seen by the naked eye.
Goff will be the first to tell you, there's no such thing as proof positive, but the buildings aren't only things from the 18th century that seem to be residing at Storrowton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.