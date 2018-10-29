BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions once again!
The team ended the series Sunday night in Los Angeles with a 5-1 victory over the Dodgers.
Boston takes the series 4-1, winning their fourth championship in the last fifteen years.
Now, plans for the Red Sox parade are underway as Boston's mayor announced it will kick off this Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets for the celebration.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced plans Monday morning that the parade will, indeed, be on Wednesday, which happens to co-incide with Halloween.
If you're planning to take a day off of work or school, the best advice is to get there early.
Bob Lawry, owner of Bueno Y Sano said some of his employees are already wrangling for the day off Wednesday to go to the parade in Boston.
Paul Fink of Agawam is taking a couple of days off.
"I think I'm going to go in Tuesday night that way I can get parking and be settled for 11 in the morning," said Fink.
In a Monday morning press conference, Mayor Walsh said do not drive into the city since parking bans are everywhere, and additional public transit will be available.
The mayor, admitted the timing of the parade falling on Halloween is a bit tricky.
"It's tough timing but unfortunately, like the Patriots, a lot of its contractual. Players have certain times. If they had won the World Series in game seven we probably could've pushed it to a Saturday," Mayor Walsh added.
The city posted only a single arrest in post-game celebrations overnight. Mayor Walsh is still urging people to continue to act responsibly.
"I encourage you people, don't do anything on the streets of Boston on Wednesday morning that you wouldn't do in front of your own house," Walsh noted.
The mayor added that security will be extremely tight.
If you or your kids are coming in costume, he said do not wear anything that includes a fake weapon of any kind.
For more information before heading to the parade, please visit the link here.
