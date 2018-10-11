WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield woman recieved a message from heaven after her wallet containing a family keepsake that was stolen months ago was returned.
A few months ago, Kerry Tabb forgot to lock her car after carrying in her groceries. That night, a wallet containing precious good luck charm was stolen right from the center console.
"A 1971 Eisenhower coin that my dad carried with him, it’s my birth year. When he died my mother gave it to me and it’s my good luck charm," said Tabb.
That good luck charm that proved unlucky as her wallet was never recovered.
"I pretty much resided myself that it was gone," Tabb added.
But her luck turned around Wednesday when a Westfield police officer showed up at her door and said someone found her wallet, tossed in the woods.
"When the officer showed up with this is unzipped the pouch and it was there, I cried," Tabb continued.
After a tough few years without her dad, this self proclaimed daddy’s girl got a sign from above that her dad was indeed watching over her.
"It's a little hint from my dad helping us find the one thing that mattered," Tabb noted.
She added that she’s so thankful for the police department and for the person who found the wallet in the woods, but there is one more person she wants to thank .
"I truly believe that people have guardian angels, that they really do, and thanks dad. I guess that’s all I can say," Tabb noted.
Her message to people at home is to never stop believing.
