EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Efforts made by the Easthampton Fire Department to add first responders to the payroll has hit a roadblock.
Western Mass News learned the partial government shutdown is putting the stops on possible federal funding.
The Easthampton Fire Chief said 2018 was a record year for calls of service as the department responded to more than 3,000 fire and EMS calls; proving that they need to have more people on duty.
"2018 was our busiest in the departments history. We went over 3,000 calls. Previously we had never exceeded 2,900," said Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor.
More calls comes the need for more responders.
"The biggest portion, over 80 percent is for ambulance or medical calls. That’s a trend that continues across the country as we have an aging population," Mottor added.
At the Easthampton Fire Department, all responders work for fire and EMS and right now they have six firefighters on per shift.
Chief Mottor told Western Mass News he's hoping a safer grant through federal grant can add four more people to their staff.
"It's a three year grant. The first two years the federal government picks up the Lions share of the cost. The third year it shifts to the city and then moving forward the city is responsible for 100 percent of the salary and benefits," Mottor explained.
"It gives us the right number of people to go out the door and handle the amount of calls that we have," Mottor continued.
With the government shutdown now in its third week, the grant process is on hold.
"To get this to work, we’re going to need the money from the federal government. The federal shutdown on the firefighter grant side is a big impact," Mottor noted.
Chief Mottor said the department currently has 27 career firefighters plus two part-time, on-call responders.
Adding one more person to each of the four shifts would help reduce overtime and decrease calls for mutual aid.
