GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A team from the Greenfield Police Department was called to duty following the deadly shooting spree last month inside a Pittsburgh synagogue.
They’re back home now after providing the comfort first responders needed.
Following the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue that claimed the lives of eleven people, the Pittsburgh Police Department called Lt. Gordon and his comfort dog of the Greenfield Police Department.
"People don’t want to tell these stories to another person, and often they glance down at the dog and tell the story to the dog which makes it a lot more comforting for them," said Lt. William Gordon .
Officer Clarence has been with the Greenfield Police Department for the last seven years. His service is respected and needed right after critical incidents.
“We are finding comfort dogs are a key part of the police force. They not only help first responders in times of trauma, they help the community during mental health emergencies, they help with the victimization process," Lt. Gordon explained.
Clarence is the first official police comfort dog in the nation, and has traveled across the country at times when people need his affection the most.
“He started responding for first responders after Sandy Hook when he was seven months old, and went to Boston bombing and recently, Las vegas, as well as many incidents that have happened here in Massachusetts” Lt. Gordon noted.
Officer Warren told Western Mass News that during times of darkness, Clarence has been everyone's ray of sunshine after the storm passes.
With one simple look at Officer Clarence, it’s clear to see why he is so loved across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.