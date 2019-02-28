GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health announced plans earlier this month to create one hub to encompass all behavioral health services in western Massachusetts.
For those who live in Greenfield, the announcement came with a lot of worry as many are wondering how they will get to the new hospital.
While the project is in the early stages, the target location is Holyoke.
Once in operation, the plan calls for closing the behavioral health units at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, and Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.
Greenfield City Councilor Sheila Gilmour told Western Mass News she doesn't know how some of her constituents will even get there.
"Funding for public transportation has just been gutted and we have a lot population in Greenfield that don't have reliable transportation. Going to Holyoke even though it's a 30 minute drive for you and me, there are people who just can't do that," said Gilmour.
Greenfield leaders about worried about their growing homeless population having access to care.
Even though the hospital is still years away, Gilmour believes there needs to be a discussion now before plans are set in stone.
"It really boils down to privilege. I'm lucky I have my own vehicle. There are people in Greenfield who do not," Gilmour added.
Baystate Health sent a statement to Western Mass News that read:
"The joint venture's plans for inpatient behavioral health will provide increased capacity by greater than
30% for inpatient behavioral healthcare for adults, and children/adolescents in a dedicated, state-of-the-art hospital in a centralized location. Baystate Health will continue to provide outpatient services and
partial hospitalization programs in our communities."
