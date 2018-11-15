GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Greenfield man charged with his eighth OUI over the summer will serve time in prison.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney said 55-year-old Robert Hughes was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 4 years in state prison on Thursday.
Carey said Hughes was arrested on his eighth OUI after he was reportedly drunk and falling off his scooter at his apartment complex in Greenfield on June 20.
Hughes record shows he has 4 OUI's in Massachusetts, 3 in Wyoming, and one in New Hampshire, according to Carey.
