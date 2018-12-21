GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Greenfield man will serve eight years in prison for one of the largest heroin busts in western Massachusetts.
According to Mary Carey with the Northwestern District Attorneys office, 28-year-old Stephen Hall II plead guilty on Friday to the following charges:
Those charges stem from when police seized over 12,000 bags of heroin, and more than $235,000 cash from Hall II in August.
That amount of heroin weighs more than 210 grams, and it was the most significant heroin seizure within the Northwestern District in recent memory, according to Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Bucci.
“The scope of his drug distribution and money laundering operation coupled with the fact that Stephen J Hall II also had an unsecured firearm led to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office recommending one of the most significant prison sentences for drug distribution we have requested in the past eight years," the Northwestern District Attorneys office wrote.
