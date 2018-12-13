SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing gun and drug charges after he was pulled over by police Wednesday night.
According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield police, said 35-year-old Jayson Gomez was stopped near the intersection of Cedar and Walnut Street around 6:40 p.m.
During the stop, Gomez opened the car door and put his foot on the pavement while holding a backpack that turned out to have a loaded gun inside.
After officers placed Gomez in custody, they discovered he was in possession of 10 hydrocodone pills, $878 in cash, and more than four ounces of weed and a scale were also found in the backpack.
As a result, Gomez was charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded firearm
- Possession of a large capacity feeding device without an LTC
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Possession of a firearm in the commission of felony
- Carrying a firearm on a public way
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
