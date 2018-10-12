SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating after they say a gunshot victim was seriously injured Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shotspotter activation around 9:05 p.m. on the 100 block of Cambridge Street.

Gunshot victim found inside car on Camrbidge St. in Springfield

Western Mass News Photo

Officers located the male gunshot victim inside the car suffering with serious injuries.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.