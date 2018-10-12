SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating after they say a gunshot victim was seriously injured Friday night.
According to police, officers responded to a shotspotter activation around 9:05 p.m. on the 100 block of Cambridge Street.
Officers located the male gunshot victim inside the car suffering with serious injuries.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
