NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gusty winds this New Years day morning is knocking down tree limbs and branches across several western Massachusetts towns.
A wind advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 3 p.m. as wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible.
Downed tree limbs and branches have forced temporary road closures in towns including Northampton, Easthampton, and Westhampton.
Not only are some roads closed while crews work to clear debris, but scattered power outages have also been reported primarily throughout Hampshire County.
