AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College announced their first round of layoffs on Tuesday while they continue to search for a possible merger to fund the school.
A letter sent out by President Miriam Nelson Tuesday afternoon said a total of nine employees from the Admissions and Advancement offices were told their last day will be April 19.
This comes after the school announced they will be enrolling a small class of only 77 students for fall 2019 who were accepted through deferred admission and the early acceptance process.
Western Mass News spoke with active members of the Hampshire College alumni community who said they were stunned and saddened to hear this news.
"That is definitely heart wrenching," said Jonathan Podolsky.
"We are very sad about the layoffs. There are workers at Hampshire that have been there for decades. They work their hearts out. They care about Hampshire and the students that they serve," Podolsky continued.
Alumni are proud of the way the current students are handling the situation and told Western Mass News they are staying focused and going to school, while also trying to save it.
"They are going to do great things and we are in contact with student, staff and alumni groups," said Podolsky.
President Nelson's statement went on to say:
"We are losing valued colleagues and friends whose thoughtfulness and dedication have had measurable, and immeasurable, impact on our students, families, alums, and the campus community. We will work to provide resources and support to ease their transition."
Another round of layoffs are expected to take place in April.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
