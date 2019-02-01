AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College has announced they will be taking in a select amount of students for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semester.

This comes after the college announced a couple of weeks ago that they were facing financial trouble and needed help funding the school, putting future students plans at a hault.

On Friday night, the Board stated Hampshire College will only be enrolling a "small class" that consists of only early decision and gap year students.

A spokesperson for Hampshire College wrote in a statement that there were multiple, complex issues taken into consideration for the decision:

"Our moral and ethical obligation to the students whom we had already accepted as well as to our current students, and two, state of Massachusetts higher education regulations and the College’s accreditation."

"We recognize that raising the issue two weeks ago about whether or not to accept a fall 2019 class has caused alarm and distress among many in the Hampshire community. We want to restate that it was our intention to give applicants and their families as much time as possible to make alternative plans for their college education."

Since the decision has been voted on, Hampshire College will continue to answer questions from the community by holding assemblies and meetings next week.

Tune in to Western Mass News tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. for the latest on this story.