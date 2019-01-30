SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With arctic temperatures on the way, there are many health and safety risks fire officials want to remind everyone of.
Snowblowers and shovels were in hand as many worked to clean up snowfall from overnight.
"With the cold weather coming it looks like it is going to freeze up pretty good if we dont get to it today we probably wont get to it," said Michael Henriques.
The snow freezing overnight is something fire officials like Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi are concerned about.
"This is going to be extremely cold. The ambient temp is going to be about one degree, one degree below zero they are saying tonight and tomorrow," said Calvi.
"If people are going to be out in this weather they have to make sure there hats on their face is covered. Don't leave any exposed skin in a short amount of time you can get frost bite and hypothermia," explained Calvi.
If you're staying indoors, Calvi recommends to not use your stove as a heating appliance because it generates carbon monoxide.
"If people are worried about there pipes bursting they could leave there pipes on so it is just trickling a little bit, make sure there is heat going to the pipes," Caliv continued.
Western Mass News also reached out to the Springfield DPW who asks people to keep their cars off the road so they can do their jobs and get those roads cleared.
Also, make sure you are putting salt down on your own walkways so no one slips on the ice.
The Springfield DPW also wants to remind residents there is a parking ban until 7a.m. Thursday.
