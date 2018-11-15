HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been just over a year since destruction struck Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Maria forced thousands to flee the island, many seeking refuge here in western Massachusetts.
But 12 months later, and there is still a lot of help being offered.
The colorful sign outside Enlace De Familias is a welcoming sight to many. The non-profit has been in Holyoke for 24 years.
Last year is when the organization took on their biggest project yet.
"Just by the sheer number and the trauma that people came with. That of course was not dealt or addressed with in Puerto Rico," said Betty Medina-Lichtenstein.
Medina Lichtenstein is the Executive Director of the non-profit.
She told Western Mass News when tragedy struck Puerto Rico in September 2017, they knew people would be coming to western Massachusetts for help.
"I expected many to come because Holyoke has the highest population of Puerto Ricans, per capita, in the United States. We're a small community, but 80 percent of our school population is Latino. I knew that there was going to be people coming, and not only did I feel that it was happening, but it was also the phone calls coming in from relatives," said Medina-Lichtenstein.
She said on October 5, planes started landing with hundreds of people seeking assistance.
That's when Enlace De Familias went from a resource center to one of the state's main welcome centers.
"It was beyond I could have ever imagined, Medina-Lichtenstein added.
"The trauma, the illness that people came with. We've seen individuals with stage four cancer. We've seen people with Dementia. I could go down a list of all the different kind of illnesses they came with. Some of it they already had prior to the hurricane. Others, because of no food, dehydration," Medina-Lichtenstein continued.
Medina-Lichtenstein immediately began working with local hospitals, schools and other services she knew families would need.
Then the donations started pouring in, and Enlace De Familias was able to start the families off with their basic necessities.
"This area here was filled almost to the ceiling with microwaves and toaster ovens. We try to start families off with very basic items, but we also try to make sure that they're new and in good working condition," Medina-Lichtenstein noted.
At one point shelves were packed with house goods, you couldn't even walk through this aisle way here. Even though a year has gone by now since Hurricane Maria, many local groups said they are still assisting families and are in need of these goods.
"We're definitely getting down to the wire and we still have 15 families in the hotel," Medina-Lichtenstein added.
From October 5, 2017 to June 30, 2018 Enlace De Familias saw more than 2,000 people.
Betty said they still see five to seven new families a week, and about 15 families making repeated visits.
Any help they can get in terms of household items, clothes, and furniture is much appreciated.
"Pioneer Valley and beyond has been so generous," said Medina-Lichtenstein.
