EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you've received political text messages, you’re not alone.
With the election less than two weeks away, many Massachusetts voters are getting unsolicited political text messages, like this one that was sent to a Western Mass News employee:
Some say it’s an invasive move to gain traction on the campaign trail.
Politicians are making their final push to gain your vote.
Now, many are seeing political text messages from campaigns pop on their phone, and it's something they say they never asked to receive.
"In the next two weeks, we’re going to see a real increase of this," said Stan Prager with Gogeeks Computer Rescue in East Longmeadow.
Prager said this is the newest way campaigns are reaching constituents, like it or not.
"They’re using kind of a shotgun approach to send out a political message to as many people as they can," Prager explained.
But how can you get calls even if you're on the 'do not call list'?
"There is no law against texting you directly. There is a law against using robotext or robocalls," Prager noted.
Those text messages are being sent out by real people.
"What’s happening is they’re using P2P, peer-to-peer texting. They’re hiring people to send out massive numbers of texts. One stat I saw a person that is well-trained in this can send 30,000 texts in an hour," Prager added.
Many cell phone numbers are just guesses and are chosen at random.
So what do you do when you get an unsolicited text message?
Prager said it's simple, don't respond.
"Once you responded you let them know that you really exist," he said.
Some of these text messages are more targeted, and if they use your name, it means they're doing some kind of research, according to Prager.
Whenever we go online, many websites and search engines are collecting information on you.
"That data can be shaped, and sold to a third party," Prager noted.
While it’s unclear if this is exactly how it works for these campaigns, Prager said buying your information is the way of the future.
