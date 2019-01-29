SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been three weeks since a 23-year-old Achim Bailey from Springfield has been missing.

The search continued over the Connecticut River early Tuesday morning, but nothing was found by State Police aircraft.

State Police told Western Mass News the river levels are too high which made for a difficult aircraft search.

Western Mass News asked State Police what prompted Tuesday morning's search for the missing 23-year-old.

They said as part of an ongoing search aide to Springfield Police, they will direct their aircraft to search whenever they can.

The aircraft was already out on another mission, and State Police said they were directed to the Connecticut River to survey the area.

There are now five billboards displayed across western Massachusetts and Connecticut with Bailey's face and the $6,000 reward being offered for any information that leads to his finding.

Bailey's phone was found on Friday in the last place it was pinged by law enforcement.

He was last seen in the early morning hours on January 13 after leaving Samuel’s at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Springfield Police said they are working through a flood of tips they received from over the weekend, but that any and all tips are still needed to help with the investigation.

As of Friday, the Springfield Police Department has logged more than 400 man-hours searching for Bailey.

On Thursday there will be a community event held to raise awareness about Bailey's disappearance at 6 p.m. at the Zone Night Club Worthington Street and about bar safety.

Anyone with information on Achim Bailey's whereabouts is asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6302.

Western Mass News has been following this story closely with Bailey's family and will provide any updates on-air and online.