HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $20.4 million.
The bank, based in Hingham, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $9.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.27 per share.
The community bank posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.5 million, beating Street forecasts.
Hingham Savings shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $303.19, a rise of 87% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIFS
