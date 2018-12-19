EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On the corner of Lovell and Grant Street in Easthampton is a community of veterans helping eachother, called Evan's House.
And at the center of that community, is George Demsick.
"George is an incredibly deserving individual. He's been running Evans house for years and years," said Denise.
The entire home was a result of his own experiences returning from service.
"I was looking for a place, had no job, no money off the streets just looking for a place. No one really cared just have a place to call home," said Demsick.
"He’s kept people alive, he’s kept people productive. He’s integrated people back into society and he’s just an awesome individual, so deserving," said Denise.
So deserving that the people at New England Spas wanted to make his holidays a bit brighter and a whole lot warmer.
Partnering with a Wish for Heroes Foundation, they surprised George and Evan's House with a brand new luxury hot tub.
Although it's just a hot tub, George told Western Mass News it means more than words.
He added that the home will not only benefit him, but an entire home of veterans.
George has been running Evans House in Easthampton for over 20 years, and he’s excited that the vets will find some relief this holiday season.
"It's going to be so therapeutic for the fellas," said Demsick.
