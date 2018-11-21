Holland PD seeking to identify driver in hit-and-run accident

HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holland police are seeking the public's help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning.
According to police, the person driving a 2005 gray Mercedes ML350 with Massachusetts license plates sideswiped a vehicle turning into the Holland Market parking lot on Mashapaug Road around 8:43 a.m.
After the accident, witnesses stated the Mercedes drove down several other streets then got back on to Mashapaug Road and illegally passed another car then took off at a high rate of speed towards Route 84.
Police noted the vehicle is registered to someone who lives in Marlborough, and they're working to find out who was driving at the time of the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to conact the Holland Police Department at 413-245-0117.
