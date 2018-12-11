HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a decade-long fight to try and save the Mater Dolorosa church, demolition has begun.
The attorney representing the group hoping to preserve the church has harsh words for the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese.
Many parishoners and people in the Holyoke community were saddened to see demolition begin on a church that has been there for many years.
Now those who are leading the fight to keep the church open, are asking what's next.
"No matter when they tear down it was going to be very hurtful," said Dan Boyle with the Mater Dolorosa Preservation Society.
Seven years ago, the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese determined the church was structurally unsafe and closed it.
Since then, parishoners fought hard to keep it open.
Seeing the start of demolition Tuesday was a move that has shocked many.
"It was shocking because no one had ever told us not the city and not the diocese, that today would be the demolition day so it was very disappointing," said Boyle.
Victor Anop is the attorney for Friends of Mater Dolorosa, a group that was fighting to keep the church open.
"Here it is two weeks before Christmas and they did a very bad, profoundly bad service to the people of the parish. Thousands of people in the cemetery and those who are survivors and this church didn't have to be knocked down," said Anop.
The Springfield Diocese disagrees.
"We tried to preserve as much as possible, but the city of Holyoke issued a demolition permit this morning and work started shortly after that," said Mark Dupont, Spokesperson for the Springfield Diocese.
"There is never a good time to take down a beloved church building. There is no date in the calendar that makes us less painful. Certainly, we are mindful of the time of year but with winter upon us our concerns for the structural safety of the building are even more acute," Dupont continued.
Anop said it's an emotional time for everyone who feel like a piece of their lives was inside that church.
"This church is not just a memory box. It had profound memories and good memories of all the sacraments that were shown and celebrated. Marriages, baptism, any event that you can think of. Funerals came out of that church for hundreds of people," Anop added.
Right now, there are no immediate plans for anything else to be put on the site of the church. Anop said there may be some sort of memorial created down the line.
In the meantime, if you're a parent of a student at the Mater Dolorosa School, the principal is reminding people that there may be increased traffic in the coming days, and once the demolotion equipment is moved to the Maple Street side, things could get a bit tricky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.