HOLOYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday night was a busy one for Holyoke firefighters as they responded to two house fires that happened at the same time.
Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told Western Mass News residents inside a home on Loomis Avenue called 911 after they saw smoke coming from their basement around 5 p.m.
As crews had arrived to that scene, a call for another house fire on East Dwight St. in the Highland section of the city came in.
In order to battle the fire on Loomis Avenue, assistance was called in from Chicopee and South Hadley while remaining firefighters headed to the second fire.
The fire on East Dwight Street was put out by the home's sprinkler system which kept the fire contained to a bedroom on the third floor and everyone made it out safely.
As for the house on Loomis Avenue, flames spread from the basement to the first floor, then the attic and the rood.
Those residents have been displaced, but neither were hurt.
No word yet on what caused the fires.
