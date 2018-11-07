HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A food pantry in Holyoke is in desperate need of your help.
Margaret's Pantry is currently at a fraction of the typical 80,000 pounds of food they need in order to serve 1,100 people, which isn't enough to last through November.
According to a spokesperson for Providence Ministries, the church that runs the pantry, food donations in the summer months typically last until November, but this year
They're also asking for warm clothing donations such as winter coats, hats, and gloves.
Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so by setting up a time to drop them off by calling Rory Casey at 413-536-9109.
You can drop them off at any Holyoke fire station, and at the following locations:
- Margaret's Pantry: 56 Cabot Street
- Holyoke City Hall: 536 Dwight Street
- Holyoke Police Department: 138 Appleton Street
The Providence Ministries is also hosting a Retro Game Night at the Log Cabin on Friday, November 16 at 6 p.m. to benefit the Margaret's Pantry and Jude's Clothing Center.
For more information, please visit the link here.
